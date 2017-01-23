UNICEF launches interactive docu on refugee education

As the international community gathers in the Finnish capital Monday for a conference on the Syrian humanitarian situation, UNICEF launched a new interactive documentary giving viewers a look into the lives of school-aged Syrian refugees in Lebanon.



The online interactive documentary, titled #Imagineaschool, follows 19 children in their challenge to get an education.



In its interactive aspect, viewers are able to choose a group of common issues – such as bullying, maintaining a school-life balance or switching schools – and then see a Syrian child in Lebanon who faces that specific challenge.



A report released late last year by Human Rights Watch found that nearly five years after the start of the conflict in Syria, almost 250,000 children, approximately half of the 500,000 school-aged children registered in Lebanon, are not in education.



In response to one facet of the crisis, UNICEF and the Education Ministry in Lebanon launched the "Back to School" campaign in September 2015 .

