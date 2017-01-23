The Dom: Part of Lebanon, but marginalized

Nouri leads a group of 30 Dom households that live in informal settlements in the Zahrani area of Nabatieh.



Despite this, Nouri said that the Dom do not mind the term "nawwar" and insisted their relationship with neighboring communities has always been positive.



The organization published one of the only studies available on the Dom in 2011, which highlighted alarming levels of social marginalization and very little aid provided to the community. Seventy-six percent of the roughly 8,000 Dom in Lebanon live under the poverty line, while 68 percent of Dom children have never attended school.



According to TDH's study, women and children in Dom communities often work.



According to TDH's field workers, operating within the Dom community requires a long-term commitment in order to establish trust.



The organization made strides in providing for vulnerable members of the community in 2011 when it started a development project specifically designed to assist Dom women and children.



Currently the organization assists two Dom communities as part of their education and awareness services to the Lebanese population as a whole, but it does not have the means to establish a project catered specifically to the Dom.

