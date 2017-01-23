Security agencies thwart suicide bombing in Hamra

Lebanese security agencies thwarted a suicide attack on a bustling Beirut street and arrested the would-be bomber over the weekend, in the latest successful pre-emptive strike that dealt a severe blow to terror cells seeking to destabilize the country. The foiling of the suicide attack at the bustling Costa Coffee shop on Hamra Street sent a powerful message to terror networks that the Army and security forces have been placed on full alert to deal with any security emergency and are determined to prevent extremist groups from achieving their destructive goals.



President Michel Aoun praised the "pre-emptive operation" carried out by Army Intelligence and the Internal Security Forces' Information Branch which, he said, saved the people at the Costa cafe from a "definite massacre".



Later Sunday, the Army said it arrested four suspects who lived near Assi's home, also taking them for questioning.



The Army and security forces have been cracking down on sleeper cells as part of a comprehensive security plan.

