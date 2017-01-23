Lebanese judiciary indicts Syrians, Palestinians on terror charges

A Lebanese judge Monday indicted two Syrians and four Palestinians on terror charges, the National News Agency reported.



The defendants are accused of participating in battles against the Lebanese Army, in addition to the abduction, attempted killing and killing of soldiers.



Sawwan leveled a second indictment against Syrian Khaled Qarqooz over his alleged affiliation with Daesh in Arsal. He stands accused of participation in attacks on the Lebanese Army as well as the abduction, attempted killing and killing of soldiers.

