Women in South Beirut suburb complain of Syrian labor competition

A group of female laborers Monday blocked off the road in a neighborhood in the southern suburb of Beirut, in a protest against Syrian foreign competition in the district.



Since foreign workers tend to accept lower wages than Lebanese laborers, local and international businesses have preferred them to Lebanese labor, according to former Labor Minister Sejaan Azzi.



Competition for jobs in a tight labor market has frequently led to antagonism between Lebanese laborers and foreign workers, with Lebanese workers sometimes protesting against foreign competition.

