Aoun says fighting to preserve Lebanon's 'sovereignty'

President Michel Aoun Monday said he was still fighting for Lebanon's "sovereignty, freedom and to restore its status as a forum of civilizations".



Aoun made his remarks during a meeting with a French delegation visiting Lebanon.



Aoun staunchly opposed the Taif Accord, mainly because it curtailed the Maronite president's powers and shifted them to the half-Muslim, half-Christian Cabinet, and accused MPs who signed it of treason.



Hrawi also ordered Aoun to leave Baabda Palace, but Aoun rejected the dismissal and refused to leave the palace.



Aoun stayed in France for 14 years before returning to Lebanon on May 7, 2005, a few weeks after Syria withdrew its army from Lebanon under local and international pressure, ending nearly three decades of its domination over the country.

...