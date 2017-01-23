Geagea says Lebanese to meet 'halfway' on vote law

Lebanese Forces chief Samir Geagea Monday said that Lebanese factions will meet halfway to approve a new electoral law.



Lebanese parties are divided over adopting a proportional or a hybrid electoral laws which include aspects of the proportional and the 1960 winner-take-all systems.



A proposal by Speaker Nabih Berri's bloc calls for half of Parliament's 128 members to be elected on a proportional basis and the other half on the current 1960 winner-take-all system.



The other hybrid proposal, presented by the Future Movement, the Lebanese Forces and PSP, calls for 60 MPs to be elected on a proportional basis and the remaining 68 MPs on a winner-take-all system.

