Aiming for 24/7 water in Beirut

A delegation led by the World Bank visited an ongoing system of tunnels and pipes being drilled to transport fresh water from the Awali River in south Lebanon to Beirut as part of a project the organization is funding.



The project, which consists of several components including a series of tunnels, water treatment plants, reservoirs and a distribution network, aims to solve Beirut's chronic water shortages and ensure an additional daily potable water supply of 250,000 cubic meters.



The system of tunnels is set to transport water from the Awali River, which flows from its source in the Chouf mountains down into the Mediterranean near Sidon, to three central reservoirs in the Beirut area.



This will include a 4-kilometer tunnel for untreated water from the Chouf town of Joun to a new water treatment plant being built nearby in Wardanieh, and a treated-water tunnel from Wardanieh to the Metn town of Khaldeh approximately 20 kilometers away.



This will include the construction of three central water bulk storage reservoirs along with a pipeline connecting the reservoirs in both the Bsharri area of Hadath and the Baabda area of Hazmieh near Beirut.

...