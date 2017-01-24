Costa would-be bomber waited for more victims, four suspects arrested

Security forces Monday arrested four supporters of radical Islamist Sheikh Ahmad al-Assir in the southern city of Sidon in the aftermath of a failed suicide attack in Beirut over the weekend.



However, security forces were able to apprehend Assi before he could detonate the explosives.



The source added that Assi's identity could not be immediately identified because he kept his phone off until he arrived at the cafe for the attack.



However, Assi did admit to following Daesh teaching and added that the terrorist organization's leadership in Raqqa had ordered him to carry out an operation to kill a large number of people.



Assi is also reportedly a supporter of notorious Salafist preacher Assir.

