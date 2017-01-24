Lawyers file Costa Brava lawsuit day before judgment passed

A day before a decision on the future of the Costa Brava landfill is passed by judiciary, three lawyers Monday filed a complaint against authorities alleging the site was a waste of public money.



Hamdan, however, issued a decision on Jan. 16 permitting the temporary opening of the landfill until Tuesday Jan. 24, after garbage began accumulating in areas serviced by the Costa Brava landfill.



According to Hamdan's decision, the landfill will remain open until noon Tuesday when a decision over the matter is finalized.



Waste disposal has been an issue for the capital and Mount Lebanon after authorities shut the Naameh landfill in July 2015 without securing an alternative dump for the areas' refuse.



The airport-adjacent Costa Brava landfill and Ghadir River estuary are believed to be the main thing attracting the gathered birds.

...