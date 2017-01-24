Aoun meets French delegation, diplomats sit down with ministers

Aoun also met with the U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Elizabeth Richard before she met with Defense Minister Yaacoub Sarraf.



During the pair's meeting, Sarraf stressed the importance of the United States' support for the Lebanese Army while Richard renewed American support for strengthening the Lebanese Army to secure the country's borders and stability.



Meanwhile Prime Minister Saad Hariri met with German Ambassador to Lebanon Martin Huth.



Abdel-Lahyan praised Berri's role in helping conclude the presidential crisis that ended in October with the election of Aoun.

...