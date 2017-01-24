Split over vote law threatens to plunge country into crisis

The battle for a new vote law escalated Monday and now threatens to plunge the country into a new crisis, political sources said as rival factions remain divided over a new electoral system for upcoming parliamentary elections.



Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri warned that time was running out for a new voting system to replace the controversial 1960 majoritarian law that was used in the last elections in 2009 before a vote is held in May.



Lebanese Forces chief Samir Geagea entered the electoral law fray Monday, warning of "negative political steps" if the Christians were to choose between either the postponement of elections or holding them under the 1960 law.



In another statement Monday, Geagea predicted a solution to the vote law dispute based on a proportional and majoritarian system.



President Michel Aoun has also vowed to hold the elections under a new vote system.



Lebanese parties are divided over adopting a proportional electoral law or a hybrid law that include aspects of the proportional and the 1960 winner-take-all systems.

...