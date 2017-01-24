Judiciary adjourns decision on south Beirut landfill

Lebanon's judiciary will decide Tuesday whether to keep a controversial landfill east of Beirut open or to permanently shut it down.



Hamdan, however, issued a decision on Jan. 16 permitting the landfill to be temporarily re-opened until Tuesday Jan. 24, after trash began accumulating in areas serviced by the Costa Brava landfill.



Three lawyers Monday filed a complaint against authorities alleging that the Costa Brava landfill was a waste of public money.



Waste disposal has been an issue for the capital and Mount Lebanon since authorities shut down the Naameh landfill in July 2015 without securing an alternative dump for the areas' refuse.

