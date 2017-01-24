Lebanese factions mobilize for electoral law battle

Lebanese factions Tuesday scrambled to push for their electoral reform demands by meeting with senior state officials.



The delegation, comprised of Ministers Marwan Hamadeh and Ayman Choucair and MPs Akram Chehayeb, Henri Helou, Alaa Eddine Terrp and Wael Abou Faour, discussed with Hariri the bloc's conditions for a new vote law.



Lebanese parties are divided over adopting a proportional electoral law or a hybrid law that include aspects of the proportional and the 1960 winner-take-all systems.



A compromise proposal by Speaker Nabih Berri's bloc calls for half of Parliament's 128 members to be elected on a proportional basis and the other half on the current 1960 winner-take-all system. The other hybrid proposal, presented by the Future Movement, the Lebanese Forces and MP Walid Jumblatt's Progressive Socialist Party, calls for 60 MPs to be elected on a proportional basis and the remaining 68 MPs under a winner-take-all system.

