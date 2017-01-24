Iranian official says Lebanon to witness more achievements

Iranian Shura Council adviser Hussein Amir Abdel-Lahyan Tuesday was confident that the Lebanese government would achieve more after a recent political breakthrough that saw the election of President Michel Aoun.



Abdel-Lahyan praised Berri's role in helping conclude the presidential crisis that ended in October with the election of President Michel Aoun.



The chairman of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, MP Alaeddin Boroujerdi, visited Lebanon earlier in January, during which he met with Aoun, Berri and Prime Minister Saad Hariri to expressed support to the political breakthrough in Lebanon.

