Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad Hariri Tuesday met with Speaker Nabih Berri at the latter's residence in Beirut's Ain al-Tineh.



Lebanese parties are divided over adopting a proportional electoral law or a hybrid law that include aspects of the proportional and the 1960 winner-take-all systems.



A compromise proposed by Speaker Nabih Berri's bloc calls for half of Parliament's 128 members to be elected on a proportional basis and the other half on the current 1960 winner-take-all system.

