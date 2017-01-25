Gemayel ready to talk with all sides on new vote law

The Kataeb Party is ready to talk with anyone to reach an agreement on a new electoral law, but its leader Tuesday warned of the havoc that could ensue if the current 1960 winner-take-all system isn't replaced.



At the time, Gemayel vowed to support the president while also providing a constructive opposition, if necessary. Fulfilling his promise, Gemayel met with Aoun earlier Tuesday at Baabda Palace where he also gave a public statement.



The two discussed the upcoming parliamentary elections and potential laws.



Gemayel refused to name any one side he saw as hindering the adoption of a new electoral law, but said that those who daily speak about wanting a new law should come to an agreement.



When asked about potential alliances in the upcoming parliamentary elections, Gemayel remained tight-lipped.



Gemayel cited Lebanon's staggering $71.65 billion public debt.



However, Gemayel said that Syria would not be able to rebuild without Lebanon.



Although Lebanon faces clear challenges, Gemayel remains ever the optimist.

...