Macron: France and Lebanon bound together by history

French Presidential hopeful Emmanuel Macron visited Lebanon this week, meeting with high-ranking Lebanese officials and drawing crowds to a speech where he laid out his vision for France and its policies toward the region. Macron Tuesday met with President Michel Aoun at Baabda Palace and Prime Minister Saad Hariri at the Grand Serail.



During the news conference, Hariri thanked Macron for visiting and agreed that the relationship between the two countries was strong and friendly.



Macron, 39, is running as an independent in France's April presidential election.



He is third in the polls behind the far-right National Front's Marine Le Pen and the Les Republicains nominee Francois Fillon.



While focusing on his vision for France, he also addressed challenges facing Lebanon today.

...