Hariri meets EU, U.S. representatives

Prime Minister Saad Hariri Tuesday received representatives of the U.S. and the EU at the Grand Serail to discuss the latest developments in Lebanon and the region.



Hariri also received the ambassadors of the European Union and several EU member states where he thanked them for assistance provided to Lebanon.



The prime minister is scheduled to meet the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini later this week when she arrives in the country to further discuss the economic challenges posed by the more than 1 million refugees in Lebanon.



The head of the EU delegation Ambassador Christina Lassen responded to Hariri's comments by reiterating the EU's commitment to strengthen Lebanon's economy and maintain its internal stability in light of the influx of Syrian refugees.

...