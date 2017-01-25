Fears of Assir supporters reorganizing

The arrest of an alleged supporter of Sheikh Ahmad Assir has raised questions over whether a new wave of support for the radical preacher was rising, as the Lebanese Army cracks down on his loyalists. Saturday' arrest of 25-year-old Lebanese would-be suicide bomber Omar Hasan Assi, who allegedly had links to Assir, has led authorities to question if the preacher's supporters are reorganizing.



Nevertheless, the supporter denied worries that another wave of support for Assir was rising.



Assir loyalists clashed with the Army in June 2013 in the southern town of Abra, near Sidon.



Since the weekend's incident, the Army has been cracking down on Assir supporters and those suspected of having any connection to Assi.

...