Hariri, Berri hold talks in search for new vote law

The Berri-Hariri meeting came shortly after the Free Patriotic Movement joined its ally, the Lebanese Forces, in warning against holding upcoming parliamentary elections under the disputed 1960 majoritarian law as the two powerful Christian parties continue to lobby for a new vote system.



Earlier in the day, Hariri reiterated that drafting a fair vote law was one of his government's priorities.



A delegation from Jumblatt's parliamentary Democratic Gathering bloc met with Hariri Tuesday as part of a tour of political leaders to discuss a new vote law.



Speaking to reporters after the meeting at the Grand Serail, Education Minister Marwan Hamadeh said Hariri had shown understanding toward Jumblatt's demand for a true representation for all sides in any electoral law.



The delegation has already met with Aoun and Berri.



Kataeb Party leader MP Sami Gemayel also discussed ongoing endeavors to agree on an electoral law with Aoun.

...