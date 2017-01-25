Security concerns top Lebanon's Cabinet session agenda

Lebanon's Cabinet Wednesday convened with security concerns topping the agenda following the foiled suicide attack in Beirut's Hamra Street.



A meeting was held between President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister Saad Hariri on the sidelines of the Cabinet session, which has 62 items on its agenda.



The Cabinet is expected to touch on security concerns in Lebanon following a suicide attack that was foiled over the weekend by security forces, in addition to the recent abduction ordeal of an elderly in east Lebanon.

