Information Minister Melhem Riachi Wednesday said he would issue a warning to local television stations broadcasting programs seen as immoral, but would not take further measures against them for now.



The minister denied that the Cabinet had named any specific TV stations or programs during the session, but said that he rejects all "sexual implications" on TV.



A lawsuit was filed against the host of the show Fouad Yammine, the broadcasting network LBCI, and one of the show's guests.

