Lebanon drops in annual corruption index

Corruption is on the rise globally, according to the latest Corruption Perceptions Index published by Transparency International (TI), with Lebanon dropping 13 places in the index's international ranking since last year.



Lebanon scored 28 points in the index, the same score as 2015, but fell from 123th place in 2015 to 136th in 2016 .



Syria's score has dropped 5 points, with corruption in the country being exacerbated by a prolonged civil war, now in its sixth year.



Despite the amount of corruption in both countries, Qatar and Jordan both sit comfortably above Lebanon's corruption ranking.

...