Extending the term of the current Parliament would be the worst possible scenario for Lebanon, Speaker Nabih Berri said Wednesday.



The 1989 Taif Agreement, which ended Lebanon's 1975-1990 Civil War, calls for the establishment of a senate in Lebanon.



The new electoral law has been the center of debate among rival parties, who are sharply divided on whether to adopt a proportional or hybrid vote law to govern the upcoming parliamentary elections, expected to be held in May.

...