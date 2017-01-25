Efforts ongoing for unified vision on Lebanese parliamentary vote law: MP

Representatives of several Lebanese political parties met Wednesday to discuss a new electoral law to govern May's parliamentary elections.



The FPM, Amal, Kataeb and Hezbollah have been pressing for conducting the elections based on a proportional representation, while the Future, Lebanese Forces and Progressive Socialist Party have been calling for a hybrid vote law that includes provisions from the majoritarian and proportional systems.



However, PSP chief Walid Jumblatt recently said that he now opposes a hybrid vote law, and prefers a majoritarian system.

...