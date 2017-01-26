Bringing his skills to the Health Ministry



From his office filled with patients, doctors and piles of files awaiting his attention, the new Health Minister Ghassan Hasbani said his priority while in office is to instigate proper management practices for the department.



Added to this are more than 60,000 Syrian refugees being treated in Lebanese hospitals as well as a number of Palestinian and Iraqi refugees, Hasbani explained.



This, combined with low investment in hospitals over a number of years has placed additional pressure on health providers.



Hasbani said another way to prevent wastage of free bed space is to create a system allowing hospitals to pool available space.



Hasbani added the other two roles were medical operator and sector regulator, as the ministry is the service provider and manager of public hospitals.

