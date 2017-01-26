Inter-nut cracker, The Daily Star’s front page goes viral

The world went "nuts" for an advertisement from the Lebanese nut and savory snacks company Al-Rifai published on The Daily Star's front page next to the coverage of Donald Trump's inauguration as president of the U.S. The quarter-page ad in the Jan. 21 edition of The Daily Star showed a bag of Al-Rifai nuts with the words "The world has gone nuts". Photos of the front page received over 100,000 impressions – the number of times a piece of content is displayed – from users of various social media, blogs and other online platforms.



The impressions were recorded by the brains behind the ad, the Lebanese advertising agency Republique Beirut.



Mroue originally thought the ad may have been controversial, but knew that his client Al-Rifai was behind it.



The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive according to Mroue.

...