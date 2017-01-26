Aoun lays down the law on new vote legislation



In a serious escalation of his opposition to the 1960 electoral law Wednesday, President Michel Aoun said he would prefer a vacuum in the legislative body over a new extension of Parliament's mandate in the latest twist of a widening row over a new voting system.



Aoun's remarks, made during a Cabinet session he chaired at Baabda Palace, were clearly aimed at pushing rival factions to agree on a new vote law to replace the disputed 1960 majoritarian system ahead of parliamentary elections scheduled for May.



Aoun also rejected Interior Minister Nouhad Machnouk's demands from outside the Cabinet agenda for the formation of a 10-member commission to oversee the upcoming parliamentary elections before an agreement was reached on a new vote law.



Aoun criticized rival politicians for failing to reach agreement on a new vote system to replace the 1960 law.



During numerous meetings with Lebanese politicians and foreign officials, Aoun has vowed to hold the elections under a new vote system.

