Lebanon drops in annual corruption index

Corruption is on the rise globally, according to the latest Corruption Perceptions Index published by Transparency International, with Lebanon dropping 13 places in the index's ranking since last year.



Lebanon scored 28 points in the index and fell from 123rd place in 2015 to 136th in 2016 .



The index scores countries on a range of factors, such as whether government officials are held to account for corruption, the perceived prevalence of bribery and whether public institutions respond to citizens' needs.



Nearly 70 percent of the 176 countries scored below 50 on the 100-point scale, with a zero meaning a country is perceived to be highly corrupt.

...