Mogherini lauds Lebanon progress after Hariri meet



After her arrival in Beirut Wednesday, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Federica Mogherini met with Prime Minister Saad Hariri.



In terms of support for Lebanon, Mogherini said they focused on two key aspects: helping Lebanese communities hosting Syrian refugees and also join projects that the EU and Lebanese government are undertaking in the country.



Lebanon hosts 1.03 million registered Syrian refugees fleeing the conflict in their country.

...