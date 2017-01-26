HRW urges Lebanon to end military trials of civilians

Summary
Lebanon tried hundreds of civilians in military courts last year, including children, Human Rights Watch said Thursday, urging an end to a practice it said undermines fair trial rights.
The group said hundreds of civilians were tried before military courts in 2016, but a precise figure was not available.
HRW urged Lebanon to open military courts up to public observers, and noted that international law prohibits the use of military courts for civilians when ordinary courts are still functioning.
