Mogherini echoes EU's unwavering support for Lebanon

A senior EU official Thursday said that the European Union was seeking to aid Lebanon in bearing the burden posed by the massive influx of refugees.



Mogherini welcomed the election of President Michel Aoun and the political breakthrough in Lebanon, adding that the work of the Cabinet should continue to implement the people's highest interests.



She said that the EU was unwavering in its support for Lebanon, particularly the refugee crisis, calling for a political settlement for the conflict in neighboring Syria.



Aoun said during the meeting that Lebanon was looking forward to fortifying its ties with the EU.

...