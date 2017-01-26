Military judge indicts suspects over terror links

A military investigative judge Thursday issued eight indictments against suspects charged with terror links, including those accused of planning attacks on New Year's Eve, state media reported.



Judge Fadi Sawwan pressed charges against 15 Lebanese nationals and a Syrian resident of Lebanon for plotting to target several areas in Lebanon on New Year with suicide attacks and bombings, the National News Agency said.



In the indictment, Sawwan accused them of belonging to Daesh (ISIS).



Sawwan also issued indictments against Syria nationals Mohamed Othman Ziad Zakaria Numan for joining extremist groups and planning attacks on the east Lebanon border town of Arsal.

...