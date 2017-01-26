1960 electoral law no longer valid: Geagea

Lebanese Forces chief Samir Geagea said Thursday that the current 1960 electoral law is no longer valid and that all parties should accept an alternative.



The new electoral law has been the center of debate among rival parties, who are sharply divided on whether to adopt a proportional or hybrid vote law to govern the upcoming parliamentary elections, expected to be held in May.



On Wednesday, Jumblatt called for parties to be open to dialogue over the electoral law, instead of adopting unilateral views.

