French ambassador visits east Lebanon border towns with top ranking army officials

The French ambassador to Lebanon Thursday visited east Lebanon border towns accompanied by top ranking army officials, state media reported.



France was meant to provide Lebanon with military aid funded by Saudi Arabia in a deal that has not yet materialize.



Saudi Arabia halted $4 billion in grants to Lebanese security forces in February 2016, including a $3 billion package for France, after the relations between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia soured over Lebanon's stance on the role of Hezbollah and Iran in regional conflicts.



Saudi Arabia had signed an initial agreement with France over the arms, while senior Lebanese Army officers and officials from ODAS, the French agency in charge of defense sales, signed a protocol agreement for the Saudi-funded arms deal.

