HRW slams military court trials of civilians

A new report launched Thursday by the international organization Human Rights Watch raised concerns over the regular trial of civilians before military courts in Lebanon, a practice that contravenes international agreements.



The trial of civilians before military courts is banned under the International Covenant on Civil Rights ratified by Lebanon in 1972



While there are no exact figures on the number of civilians facing trial before military courts, the Union of Protection of Juveniles in Lebanon found that 355 children were tried before a military court in 2016 alone.



The report highlighted a number of structural factors undermining the right to a fair trial in military courts, including the high number of military judges without official legal training, the limited right for appeal following the court decision and restrictions to public access during trial.



However, human rights organizations including Human Rights Watch have expressed concerns that the large jurisdiction of the military courts is being used as a tool for intimidation or retaliation against political speech or activism.



Human Rights Watch is calling on the parliament to promptly amend the 1968 Code of Military Justice to remove all civilians from the jurisdiction of the military courts.

...