Sexual revolution or sleazy TV? LBCI’s Take Me Out stirs controversy

LBCI's Take Me Out stirs controversy



Racy broadcasting prompted the information minister Thursday to call for a curb on "immoral material" on TV, sparking a debate over whether the measure is a relic of a patriarchal society or an appropriate response to protecting family values.



Based on a U.K. dating series of the same name, the show offers a panel of some 25 to 30 women the choice of a potential suitor.



LBCI owner Pierre Daher told The Daily Star that the information minister had given him the leeway to decide any amendments needed to meet the minister's call for more moral programming, rather than imposing any on the station. He added that he would personally oversee Sunday's filming of the show to do this.



Fouad Yammine, the show's host, told The Daily Star that they had anticipated some backlash.



A lawsuit was filed Monday against Yammine, LBCI, and one of the show's guests.

