EU’s Mogherini donates prize money to Bekaa school

To mark a personal donation to a Bekaa Valley school educating Lebanese and Syrian children, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini Thursday met pupils and the education minister ahead of talks with Lebanese leaders.



Mogherini, who spoke alongside Education Minister Marwan Hamadeh, also thanked the Lebanese government and people for their assistance in addressing the ongoing refugee crisis.



Minister Hamadeh praised Mogherini's visit and her donation.



"I want to prepare a generation that will go back to Syria with a good souvenir of Lebanon and the international community and also be well-equipped for the reconstruction of their country," Hamadeh said.



Prior to her reception at the EU residence, Mogherini met with Aoun in the morning and Prime Minister Saad Hariri Wednesday evening. Directly after the ceremony, she held a news conference with Bassil at the Foreign Ministry.



During her meeting with Aoun, the two discussed EU support for development projects in Lebanon, including electricity, water and transport infrastructure.

...