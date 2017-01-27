Berri lauds Aoun’s firm position on electoral law

Speaker Nabih Berri Thursday welcomed President Michel Aoun's categorical rejection of holding general elections under the current electoral law, saying the president's remarks should form an incentive to lawmakers to hasten the agreement on a new law.



Meanwhile, a four-man committee of senior politicians will meet Friday to discuss the contentious electoral law. The committee is made up of the head of the FPM, Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil; Berri's senior aide Finance Minister Ali Hasan Khalil; Nader Hariri, Prime Minister Saad Hariri's chief of staff; and Hezbollah MP Ali Fayyad.



Lebanese Forces chief Samir Geagea stressed that the current so-called 1960 electoral law was no longer adequate, adding that all parties should accept an alternative.



Although PSP head MP Walid Jumblatt had previously indicated his support for a new electoral law and called for a hybrid system including proportional representation, he has recently rescinded his stance.



Jumblatt Thursday rejected Aoun's latest comments pertaining to the electoral law.

