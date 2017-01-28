Syrian crisis at top of govt’s priorities: Merehbi

The Lebanese government has made the political, economic and social repercussion of the Syrian conflict a top priority, Minister of State for Refugee Affairs Mouin Merehbi said Friday.



The conference was the first held for the AUB4Refugees Initiative, launched in September 2016, which aims to foster partnerships between AUB faculty, NGOs, other universities and the United Nations in an effort to explore innovative approaches to dealing with the Syrian crisis in Lebanon.



The five leaders, representing distinct sectors active in addressing the Lebanese response to the Syrian crisis, discussed the need for innovative strategies in the sixth year of the conflict.



Merehbi discussed the newly formed government's strategies in dealing with the issues faced by the country. He said that it was not the government's priority, nor within its rights, to push for the repatriation of refugees.



According to the International Labor Organization, around half of Syrian refugees are "economically active" with one-third having access to informal and low-skilled employment opportunities.



There are currently 1 million Syrian refugees registered with UNHCR in Lebanon, though the government estimates the number is much higher.

...