Ogasapian discusses challenges women face in Lebanon



Choosing his words carefully, Lebanon's first Minister of State for Women's Affairs Jean Ogasapian said that since his appointment he has been feeling the burden of responsibility in his post.



Ogasapian is among other ministers of state who were appointed by Prime Minister Saad Hariri when he formed his 30-member Cabinet in December 2016 .



The women's affairs position is among the newly established roles.



Although the creation of the portfolio was welcomed, the appointment of a man to the post was met with outcry and criticism. Only one woman was selected for Hariri's Cabinet, the state minister for administrative development.



Ogasapian said a positive aspect of the creation of the portfolio is that now women's rights organizations and activists have a government figure to work with.

...