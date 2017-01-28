Costa would-be bomber indicted

BEIRUT: The following security developments took place across Lebanon Friday: HAMRA WOULD-BE SUICIDE BOMBER INDICTED The Military Tribunal issued an indictment against Beirut's failed suicide bomber over terror charges, a judicial source told The Daily Star.



Assi, a resident of Lebanon's southern city of Sidon, reportedly admitted to the charges and is currently awaiting trial.



ARRESTS FOUR SUSPECTED EXTREMISTS North Lebanon security officials arrested four Syrian nationals suspected of terror links.



TRIPOLI RATTLED BY TRUCK BOMB RUMORS, AUTHORITIES DENY THREAT Residents of the north Lebanon city of Tripoli remained vigilant over fears of a truck bomb attack, despite authorities denying that there was any threat.



A security official said there was no threat, but security agencies have tightened security nonetheless after a man suspected of terror links tipped the police off about a potential attack.



SOUTH LEBANON BOMBING A 'MESSAGE' TO ALCOHOL VENDORS A bomb targeting a food store was detonated in a south Lebanon town, causing only material damage.

