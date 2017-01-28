Ministers stunned by Aoun’s tough stand on vote law

Prime Minister Saad Hariri and some ministers were surprised by President Michel Aoun's stance at this week's Cabinet session in which he declared that he would prefer a vacuum in Parliament over the extension of the legislative body's term, ministerial sources said Friday. Hariri and some ministers were also astonished by Aoun's rejection of the formation of a 10-member commission to oversee the upcoming parliamentary elections before an agreement was reached on a new vote law to replace the disputed 1960 system, the sources said.



Ministerial sources that participated in the Baabda meeting stressed that any electoral law that might be reached must take Druze leader MP Walid Jumblatt's concerns into account.



The sources said that Aoun's stance might be in response to a declaration by Jumblatt's parliamentary Democratic Gathering bloc that no electoral law can be approved to which Jumblatt does not agree.



As these parties had agreed to solve the presidential vacuum problem with the election of Aoun as president on Oct. 31, they are duty-bound to find a solution to the electoral law dilemma, the sources said.

