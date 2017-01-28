New Ogero chief officially assumes post

The minister oversaw the transfer of duties to Imad Kreidieh as the new director-general, replacing the embattled former chief Dr. Abdel-Menhem Youssef. Bassel al-Ayyoubi, the new Ogero chief for investment and maintenance also assumed his new role Friday.



Jarrah told other administrative officials that they were responsible for the advancement of Ogero.



In Jan. 2016, the Progressive Socialist Party filed a number of complaints against Youssef, mainly concerning payments he had received from the ministry.

