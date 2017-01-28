STL covers coordination and communication

The Special Tribunal for Lebanon heard Friday further evidence from investigator Gary Platt on the coordination of surveillance networks targeting former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri in the lead up to his 2005 assassination.



Though previous testimony by Platt focused intensely on surveillance of Hariri's Qoreitem residence in Beirut and his villa in Faqra, north of the city, Friday's questioning by Prosecutor Nigel Povoas emphasized the coordination of these activities.



On several occasions, Platt noted the importance of the unnamed "Subject 6" in ending or initiating different covert activity.



Platt provided several similar examples, where different members of the alleged conspiracy could be observed – via their phone activity – coordinating meetings, passing information from person to person, or switching surveillance positions.

...