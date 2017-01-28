Quadripartite talks focus on hybrid vote law

Senior officials of the country's four leading parties Friday held another round of talks on new electoral legislation, focusing their deliberations on a hybrid law that includes provisions from the majoritarian and proportional systems, officials said.



Fayyad said the conferees have agreed on the need to achieve results on a new electoral law before Feb. 14, a week before Interior Minister Nouhad Machnouk is obliged by the Constitution to call on electoral bodies to prepare for elections scheduled for May.



Nader Hariri stressed that a new vote law would not be approved without the consent of all parties, including MP Walid Jumblatt's Progressive Socialist Party.



Aoun also rejected Machnouk's demands from outside the Cabinet agenda for the formation of a 10-member commission to oversee the elections before an agreement was reached on a new vote law.



Lebanese parties are divided over adopting a proportional electoral law or a hybrid law that include aspects of the proportional and the 1960 winner-take-all systems.



Speaking to visitors at Baabda Palace, Aoun stressed that his position on the need to approve an electoral law that ensures just representation ahead of the elections was not new because he had highlighted this in his swearing-in speech following his election as president on Oct. 31 .

