Stormy weather brings Lebanon to a standstill

Lebanon's stormy weather Saturday blocked several mountain towns, leaving motorists stranded as casualties and material damage were recorded across the country.



Severe blizzards left mountain roads covered with a thick layer of snow, while trees were uprooted across Lebanon.



The East Lebanon town of Baalbeck was hit by heavy snow, which accumulated to over 10 centimeters high and blocked roads in the area, The National News Agency said.



Further to the east in the Bekaa Valley, Arsal was covered with a 50 centimeter snow cover.



In the south Lebanon border towns of Marjayoun and Jezzine districts, snow fell at altitudes of 700 meters and higher, causing further road closures.

...