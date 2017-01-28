In Lebanon camps, Syria refugees slam Trump bar

On Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump signed a sweeping new executive order to suspend refugee arrivals and impose tough controls on travelers from seven Muslim countries, including Syria.



More than one million Syrians have sought refuge in Lebanon from the devastating conflict in their homeland that has killed more than 310,000 people.



Trump's executive order cuts the number of refugees the United States plans to resettle in fiscal year 2017 -- which is calculated from last October -- from 110,000 to 50,000 .



The United States has only let in 18,000 Syrian refugees since the war began in 2011, a former U.S. official has said.



Because Lebanon has not signed the 1951 U.N. Refugee Convention, it treats Syrians as foreigners, not refugees.

