LF MP Antoine Zahra expects a hybrid electoral law in February

Lebanese Forces MP Antoine Zahra said Parliament will soon endorse a hybrid law for the upcoming 2017 parliamentary elections, local media reported Sunday.



Zahra said that the available alternative to the current electoral law is a hybrid law.



Lebanese Forces, Progressive Socialist Party and Future Movement had agreed on a hybrid law mixing aspects of a winner-takes-all and proportional voting system.



However, PSP head Walid Jumblatt had recently lobbied against the proposed hybrid formula and the proportional law supported by Free Patriotic Movement, Hezbollah and Amal.

...